LIST: Canceled Cebu flights due to Typhoon Pepito
MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific canceled several flights scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, due to the strengthening Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) approaching land.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Pagasa reported Pepito was located about 465 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
The cyclone was moving west-northwestward at 30 kms per hour (kph) and is set to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes province.
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Typhoon Pepito
Anticipating the effects of Pepito, Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16:
DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila
DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
DG 6208/6209: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
DG 6210/6211: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
DG 6546/6547: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu
DG 6577/6578: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
DG 6579/6580: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
5J 4768/4769: Davao – Tacloban – Davao
5J 4898/4899: Iloilo – Tacloban – Iloilo
5J 651/652: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
5J 653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
5J 657/658: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila
In a statement on Friday afternoon, the airline said affected passengers were already notified.
Cebu Pacific added that it is offering to refund tickets, store the ticket price in a virtual wallet, and free rebooking for up to 30 days from the original flight date.
The company also offered to extend the same options for passengers who want to postpone their flights scheduled between November 16 and 18.
It then urged passengers not to go to the airport unless their flights are confirmed.
Additionally, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport announced that the following domestic flights scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 16) were likewise canceled:
Terminal 2:
2P2671/2672: Manila – Calbayog – Manila
2P2981/2982: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
2P2985/2986: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
2P2987/2988: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
2P2921/2922: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
2P2919/2920: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
2P2923/2924: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
2P2783/2784: Manila – Pagadian – Manila
The Pagasa said Pepito would be crossing the country’s landmass and is seen to head toward West Philippine Sea either on Sunday evening (Nov. 17) or Monday morning (Nov. 18).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.