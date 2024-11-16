LIST: Canceled Cebu flights due to Typhoon Pepito

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific canceled several flights scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, due to the strengthening Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) approaching land.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Pagasa reported Pepito was located about 465 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The cyclone was moving west-northwestward at 30 kms per hour (kph) and is set to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes province.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Typhoon Pepito

Anticipating the effects of Pepito, Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16:

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6208/6209: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

DG 6210/6211: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

DG 6546/6547: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu

DG 6577/6578: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

DG 6579/6580: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 4768/4769: Davao – Tacloban – Davao

5J 4898/4899: Iloilo – Tacloban – Iloilo

5J 651/652: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 657/658: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the airline said affected passengers were already notified.

Cebu Pacific added that it is offering to refund tickets, store the ticket price in a virtual wallet, and free rebooking for up to 30 days from the original flight date.

The company also offered to extend the same options for passengers who want to postpone their flights scheduled between November 16 and 18.

It then urged passengers not to go to the airport unless their flights are confirmed.

Additionally, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport announced that the following domestic flights scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 16) were likewise canceled:

Terminal 2:

2P2671/2672: Manila – Calbayog – Manila

2P2981/2982: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

2P2985/2986: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

2P2987/2988: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

2P2921/2922: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

2P2919/2920: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

2P2923/2924: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

2P2783/2784: Manila – Pagadian – Manila

The Pagasa said Pepito would be crossing the country’s landmass and is seen to head toward West Philippine Sea either on Sunday evening (Nov. 17) or Monday morning (Nov. 18).

