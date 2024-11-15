Former Registry of Deeds head of Mandaue guilty of graft, bribery

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lawyer Reynaldo Mayol, dismissed Mandaue City Registry of Deeds head, was found guilty by the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 84 for the crime of violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and direct bribery.

The case was filed by a certain Manuel Dy Jr. on November 25, 2022.

The complaint was filed after Mayol was accused of soliciting and accepting money worth P150,000 in exchange for facilitating the processing of the complaint’s certificate of title.

Mayol allegedly offered the complainant to process the issuance of a new certificate of title wherein the name of the complainant’s wife would be deleted in exchange for the said amount.

Due to this, the complaint sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-7 on November 16, 2022, wherein an entrapment operation was conducted on November 25, 2022, which resulted in the arrest of Mayol after he was caught red-handed accepting P150,000.

Before the incident, Dy reportedly gave P100,000 to Mayol for the annotation of a Certificate of Land Title.

During his arraignment, the respondent pleaded not guilty to the offenses charged.

6 years for graft, 4 years for direct bribery

In a decision issued by Mandaue City RTC Branch 84 Presiding Judge Joe Noel Lawas, he found the respondent guilty of the charges of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and direct bribery.

The respondent will suffer the penalty of imprisonment for 6 years and one day, as minimum, to eight years, as maximum, and perpetual disqualification from office for his anti-graft charges.

Meanwhile, for his direct bribery case, he was sentenced to suffer the indeterminate imprisonment of four years, two months, and one day, as minimum, to 9 years, four months, and one day, as maximum.

He was also ordered to pay the amount of P450,000 as a fine.

On October 17, 2024, Mayol was ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman after he was found guilty of violating Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

