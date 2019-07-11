Conservation group to set fundraiser screening in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eco Explorations announced that they will be conducting its second fundraiser screening in support of the Philippine Eagle Foundation’s Protecting Forests campaign.

Nella Lomotan, founder of Eco Explorations, said that Bird of Prey, an award-winning film by wildlife cinematographer Neil Rettig, will be showed to the Cebuanos from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the SUGID in Crossroads Mall in Cebu City.

“Ultimately, the film aims to inspire and mobilize people from all walks of life to do more for the Philippine Eagle, its habitat, and the people who share its forest home.” she added.

Lomotan added that the proceeds of the fundraiser screening will benefit the forest guards who protect the home of the Philippine Eagles.

“The overall campaign aims to equip 16 forest guards with complete patrolling gears, provide 16 Forest Guards their monthly allowance which also serves as their salary for doing conservation work, and feed 16 forest guaards and their family,” Lomotan said.

The Manila-based organization, together with the Philippine Eagle Foundation, already conducted its first fundraiser screening in Manila last May 27 and May 28.

To secure a seat, Lomotan said that participants must reserve tickets through online registration at bit.ly/BirdOfPreyCebu. /bmjo