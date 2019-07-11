166 call leads to arrest of man with unlicensed gun, illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A tip from Hotline 166 led police to arrest a man in possession of 25 grams of illegal drugs and an unlicensed. 45 caliber pistol in Barangay Kamputhaw on Wednesday night, July 10.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Joemar Tagalog, chief clerk of the City Force Mobile Company of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said Marvin Arda, 38, was wearing a pair of military pants when they caught up with him just outside a private hospital in Barangay Kamputhaw a few minutes past 11 p.m.

The three-digit emergency number, 166, is linked to the Cebu City Mobile Patrol Group.

Tagalog said Arda, a resident of Barangay Babag in Cebu City was standing next to his motorcycle when they approach and asked him if he is also a police officer.

Arda did not respond.

The police then told Arda about the 166 call with the caller reporting about Arda’s suspicious actions.

Tagalog said they initially apprehended Arda because he violated Republic Act 493, which prohibits civilians from “wearing, using, manufacturing, and selling military uniforms, insignia, medals, and badges prescribed only for soldiers and policemen. “

Tagalog said Arda was read his rights and was asked to raise his shirt as part of protocol.

Police saw a. 45 caliber pistol tucked in his pants.

Further search resulted in police finding five packs of shabu equivalent to 25 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P170, 000.

Arda admitted that he carried a gun because he received grave threats from someone in their village.

He said the illegal drugs are not meant to be sold to anyone. Arda said the drugs are for his personal use. / celr