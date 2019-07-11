Fr. Rudy Romano remembered on 34th year since his disappearance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Warm and caring person”

This was the description of 81-year-old Paul Rodriguez, one of the colleagues of the late Fr. Rudy Romano.

Rodriguez, together with the Redemptorist community, gathered and remembered the disappearance of the human rights advocate during the annual candle lighting at the marker in Redemptorist Church on Thursday, July 11.

Fr. Romano was abducted by unidentified armed men 34 years ago during the Marcos regime in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The late Redemptorist priest has never been seen since that day.

Romano was known for his dedication to fight with the poor denouncing human rights abuses during the Marcos administration.

“Loyal, unya kanang warm kaayo siya, caring. Gusto gyud mo engage nimo ug mag discussions arun bitaw ma-link nato atung nasudnon sa atung pagka kristyanos,” Rodriguez said.

([He was] loyal and warm [person]. He always wants to engage in any discussions that may link to patriotism and being a christian.)

Rodriguez also said that he knew the late Fr. Rudy after they were together in some protest actions to fight against the Marcos administration.

Rodriguez added that he was hopeful to have another Fr. Rudy Romano who could be the voice to the poor.

“Tungod kay nagka grabe man ang hagit sa panahon karun pananglitan karun ang kining violence nga nahimo ng kultura ang pagpatay bitaw as a means of solving problem. So culture of death karun ning kuyanap karun unya naa gihapon ang pagpangilad,” he said.

(Because the challenges in time is becoming worse, for instance, the violence. Killings become a culture [and] a mean of solving problems. So, the culture of death surfaces now and until now there is still fraud [in the society])

Meanwhile, in a press statement released from the Redemptorists missionaries, the group kept their hope high that the ‘truth shall finally be revealed as to who victimized Fr. Romano.’

“We will always remember Fr. Romano and on this day, we shall find time to reflect on the meaning of his life and sacrifice,” the statement read./dbs