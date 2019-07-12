Frasco is League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu’s first female president

CEBU CITY–Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco made history when she became the first-ever female president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu chapter (LMP Cebu chapter).

Nominated for the position by Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, Frasco was unopposed and was elected unanimously during the election of LMP Cebu chapter officials held Friday morning.

There were 34 mayors present during the voting while five others arrived after the election.

A motion granting Frasco the authority to take over the proceedings and to choose the rest of the LMP Cebu officials was proposed and carried.

Outgoing President and Tuburan Mayor Danilo Diamante then turned over the gavel to Frasco, signifying the change in leadership.

In her acceptance speech, the mayor expressed gratitude for the support she received from fellow mayors.

Mayor Frasco also set the tone for her leadership.

“I would like this administration of LMP to be one of consensus,” Frasco said. “And so, in all the issues we will face and resolutions we will pass, I would always make sure that each and everyone of the voices of our 44 Mayor’s would be heard.”

She then named the following mayors to join the new set of officers for LMP Cebu:

External vice president — Balamban Mayor Alex Binghay

Internal vice president — Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia

Secretary — San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya

Treasurer — Daan Bantayan Mayor Sun Shimura

Auditor — Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy Cho

PRO — Pinamungahan Mayor Glenn Baricuatro

The board of directors are composed of Sibonga Mayor Lionel Bacaltos for 1st district; Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo (2nd district); Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius Moreno (3rd district); Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. (4th district); Borbon Mayor Noel Dotillos (5th district); Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado (6th district); and Malabuyoc Mayor Lito Narciso Creus (7th district). San Remegio Mayor Mariano Martinez completes the 8-member board./dbs