Mandaue rally: Dismissed Mayor Cortes’s backers call for justice

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Various sectors in Mandaue City has participated in an indignation rally on Monday night, Dec. 23, at the Cebu International Convention Center calling for fairness and justice for dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The rally garnered support from various sectors, including senior citizens, youth, transport workers, persons with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and homeowners from across the city’s 27 barangays.

READ MORE:

Jonas Cortes appeals cancellation of COC

Comelec cancels Jonas Cortes’ candidacy for false representation

SC issues TRO vs Comelec resolution on dismissed public officials

The event was organized in response to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division’s decision to cancel Cortes’ Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 elections due to allegations of ‘material and false representation’.

This decision stemmed from a petition filed by lawyer Ervin Estandarte, who accused Cortes of serious misrepresentation by asserting his eligibility for office despite an ongoing dismissal from service by the Ombudsman, which he learned of just a day before submitting his COC.

Participants at the rally lit candles and engaged in prayers for a fair electoral process.

They urged the Comelec to ensure that the 2025 elections would be conducted with due process, fairness, and transparency, stressing the importance of allowing all candidates a fair opportunity in the electoral race without fear of disqualification.

Cortes, who addressed the gathering, reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process, demanding justice for himself.

In an earlier interview on Monday, Cortes expressed concerns about what he characterized as a rising trend of political persecution in Mandaue City, alleging that political rivals misused their connections to undermine opponents.

He refuted the allegations against him, questioning the motives behind the petitioners’ push for disqualification while his case was still pending appeal.

Cortes said that his team had already filed a motion for reconsideration (MR) with the Comelec en banc on Friday, Dec. 23.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP