LPA to bring rain, cloudy skies over Mindanao, Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will be affected by the LPA.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshower.

Pagasa has recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius at 6:30 a.m. while the maximum temperature is expected at 33.6 degrees Celsius. /muf