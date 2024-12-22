335 Bohol Light costumers in Tagbilaran to get bill deposit refunds

TAGBILARAN CITY — Customers of Bohol Light in this city, who religiously pay their electricity dues, will get a refund of their bill deposits.

Bohol Light, operated by Primelectric, said 335 customers are qualified for the first batch of refunds.

Those qualified are notified through a letter attached to their December bills that they are eligible for a refund with detailed instructions on how to apply.

Once requirements are submitted, they can claim their refund within 30 days.

“This long-awaited action is a testament to our dedication to transparency, fairness, and upholding the rights of our customers, as mandated by the Magna Carta,” said Bohol Light in a statement Sunday, Dec. 22.

“This moment reflects our commitment to improving services under Primelectric’s leadership. We are dedicated to continuing to build a brighter future for Tagbilaran City, powered by Bohol Light,” it added.

According to Primelectric President and chief executive officer Roel Castro, these bill deposit refunds are not rewards but the consumers’ rights as stated under the Magna Carta for Residential Consumers.

Distribution utilities require a bill deposit similar to a security deposit required from all consumers upon applying for their electricity services. It is equivalent to one month of billing as a payment guarantee.

The Magna Carta for Residential Electricity Consumers allows customers to request a full refund of their deposit if they did not miss paying their dues for three consecutive years even before the termination of their contract.

Primelectric of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.’s MORE Electric and Power Corp. took over Bohol Light last October.

