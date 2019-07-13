Max4-Birada Cebu suffers another loss; hopes to win next game vs Mindoro Tamaraws

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Max4-Birada Cebu got their stint in the fourth leg of the Chooks to Go Patriot’s Cup off to a bad start as they succumbed to powerhouse Wilkins Balanga, 15-21, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the SM Megamall Event Center.

Currently in seventh place in the standings, Cebu is looking to gain more points to improve their seeding come the last and final leg. However, Wilkins Balanga proved to be an immovable force especially with the return of Cebuano Leonard Santillan to their roster.

Wilkins Balanga finished off Cebu with 1:33 left in the game.

The Cebu quartet of Mark Panerio, Alfred Codilla, Elmer Echavez and Fred Elombi, will be looking for a win in their second Pool B game against the Mindoro Tamaraws later at 1:45 p.m. /dcb