Milo Marathon 2019 Cebu leg registration on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Registration for the Cebu qualifying of the 2019 National Milo Marathon slated for September 29, 2019, a Sunday, is now open.

However, the winners or those who will qualify for the national finals will have to wait until January 2020. This is because instead of its usual December schedule, the national finals will be held on January 19, 2020 to make way for the 2019 Southeast Games, which the Philippines will host from November 30 to December 10.

Cebuana marathon Olympian Mary Joy Tabal will then be gunning for her seventh Milo marathon queen title, a feat no one has achieved yet.

According to Audie Marte, who serves as the secretariat of the Cebu leg, those interested can go directly to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) office at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and look for him.

Interested participants must bring a valid identification card with them, said Marte, and just fill out the entry form which they could also get from him.

The first qualifying leg was held Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Urdaneta while the Manila elimination will be on July 28. Other qualifying legs will be held at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone (August 4), Lucena City (September 15), Batangas City (September 22), Iloilo City (October 6), General Santos City (october 13), Davao City (October 20) and Cagayan de Oro City on November 17.

There will be four distance categories in the provincial races—21-kilometer, 10K, 3K and 5K Fun Run for adults and 3K and 5K Fun Run for students.

Registration fee is pegged at P1,000 for the 21K, P900 for the 10K, P160 for the 3K and 5K Fun Run for adults and P110 for the 3K and 5K Fun Run for students. Registration will be on a first-come first-served basis.

Participants in the provincial 21K races can qualify for the 42K in the national finals in Tarlac in two ways.

Male participants who can finish the race with a time of one hour and 15 minutes (1:15:00) and female participants who can clock within 1:35:00 will qualify for the 42K and get an overnight accommodation and roundtrip tickets from any point in the Philippines to Tarlac.

Should they win but beyond those times, then they will have to shoulder their own transportation and accommodation expenses.

Runners can also qualify via the time specified for their age bracket. Again, they would have to shoulder their own travelling and accommodation expenses. |dbs