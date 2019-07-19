Batch 2008-2009,  1994 make Don Bosco Cup finals

Cebu City, Philippines—Fourth-seeds Batches 2008-2009 and 1994 overhauled their respective opponents’ twice-to-beat advantages in the semifinals to barge into their division’s finals of the Don Bosco Cup 2019 on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Don Bosco Technical Center gym in Labangon.

Batch 2008-2009 beat 2004-2005, 78-66, to advance to the Division 2 finals, where they will meet Batch 2015.

John Velasco flirted with a triple-double as he had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Samboi Parcon was equally as deadly as he too had 20 points.

Danilo Belangel also had a double-double of his own as he tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds while Chito Solis chipped in 12 markers.

Bertoni Salazar and Jestoni Santos each had 17 points for the defeated 2004-2005.

In Division 1, 1994 beat 1997, 69-53, to move on to the championship round against the top-seeded 1998.

The “Cebuano Hotshot” Dondon Hontiveros once again put on a masterclass in basketball brilliance as he tallied a triple-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as well as three steals to help 1994 overcome the twice-to-win disadvantage.

Vincent Escobido also starred for 1994 as he scored 14 points while Vincent Brigoli pitched in 11 markers.

The championship games will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the same venue. /bmjo