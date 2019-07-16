Architects’ basketball tournament gets underway

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio | July 16,2019 - 08:25 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Buildrite and three other squads came away with wins at the start of the 3rd Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) Corporate Cup on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Cebu Port Authority Gym.

Led by prolific wingman, Mike Cinco, Buildrite torched Davies Paints, 84-75, with Cinco putting up a whopping 43 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists.

In other games, IEE defeated Land Lite, 64-57, as Samboi Parcon tallied 25 markers while veteran forward Montecristo Salvador chipped in 19 points.

The loss spoiled the 21-point, eight-rebound, two-block performance of Land Lite’s Ayi Armenion.

Cebu Home Builders, meanwhile, topped Pioneer Pro, 80-75, behind the stellar 24-point outburst of Criz Matunog.

Chester Hinagdanan also added 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the winning side.

Finally, Boysen Paints trounced ACC Blocks, 79-59, as Ralph Catugas tallied 21 points while Deisel Caadan and Duane Anino contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively. /bmjo