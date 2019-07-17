Police seize P8M worth of illegal drugs but high-value target escapes

Cebu City Philippines—Police nabbed P8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima here late Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019.

In a joint planned operation by the Guadalupe and Mambaling Police led by Guadalupe chief Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, authorities were able to seize 1.3 kilos of substance believed to be drugs that has an estimated worth of P8.8 million.

But the high-value personality who was the target of the drug bust managed to elude arrest after he found out that he was dealing with police operatives.

The target was Johnrey Jabagat, a resident of V. Aranas Extension in Barangay Duljo Fatima who works as a cellphone technician.

Police, though, were able to arrest Jabagat’s common-law wife, Judy Ann Longgakit, a native of Barangay Poblacion in Digos City, Davao Del Sur.

Alaras said Longgakit will be facing charges for illegal possession of illegal drugs. Jabagat will also be charged even if he is at large.

The 21-year-old Longakit is temporarily detained at the Cebu City Police Office.

Police said they’ve been monitoring their target for almost a month now after getting tips from those who were arrested earlier. /bmjo