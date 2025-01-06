PNP monitoring 3 active private armed groups ahead of May polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is monitoring three active private armed groups (PAGs) as the 2025 elections draw near, according to spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

In a press briefing on Monday, Fajardo said these PAGs were in Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We are monitoring three active PAGs as of the fourth quarter of 2024. One in Region 3, another in Region 7, and one in Mindanao,” she disclosed.

Aside from the active groups, the police are also monitoring five potential PAGs in various areas nationwide.

Citing PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, Fajardo said these PAGs are under close surveillance to ensure they will not be used by political aspirants or candidates in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, the PNP explained that these private groups might be used for political harassment or personal agendas, like business rivalry, among other purposes.

Peaceful and Orderly Election

Weeks ago, Marbil ordered intensified efforts against PAGs and loose firearms as part of initiatives to promote a peaceful and orderly election this year.

Based on the PNP’s January to November 2024 data, police officers arrested 8,628 people for violating the Firearm and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The PNP said 2,033 violators were arrested in Metro Manila, 979 in Central Luzon, and 906 in Central Visayas.

It also reported that authorities seized 25,240 loose firearms, mostly from Central Visayas with 3,951, Western Visayas with 3,023, and Metro Manila with 2,175.

Aside from this, the PNP will implement a nationwide gun ban starting Sunday, January 12, marking the beginning of the election period.

The gun ban aims to maintain peace and order, as the government believes it could reduce gun-related violence during the upcoming midterm polls.

