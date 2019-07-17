Pañeros log third successive victory

Cebu City, Philippines—The Pañeros chalked up their third straight win, defeating the Spartans, 97-83, in the IBP Basketball League 2019 First Conference last weekend at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Gerald Ace Pelare led the way for the victors with 20 points.

However, it wasn’t a one-man show as four others also scored in double-figures with Franklin Manching and Ronald Luib adding 16 points each, Ray Binag contributing 13 and Michael Molde chipping in 10 of his own.

It was the Spartans’ first loss in three games and it came in spite of the 29 points of Redemtor Regis and the 17 markers of Matt Medalle.

In other games, the Cebu Lex Idols routed the Rebels, 76-54, to improve to 2-1 (win-loss). Edwin Estorgio was the primary catalyst in the win as he notched 24 points while Tommy Yu pitched in 14 markers.

The Dissenters Bad Boys likewise pushed their record to 2-1 with a 97-75 win over the Aniceta Red Vipers. Lito Ortiz led the rout with 25 points while former University of Cebu standout, Kern Sesante, had 14. Ferdi Riveral tallied 13 while Edward Bauzon and Reiner Apolinario had 12 points each.

The Rebels and the Red Vipers remain winless in three games. /bmjo