Powerhouse UV shoots for ninth straight win in Cesafi Partner’s Cup 

Games Thursday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – Tough Gear-CIT-U vs. ARQ-UV (College)

7 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. Cebu Landmasters-USC

Cebu City, Philippines—Can the ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers possibly make it nine in a row?

This will be known on Thursday afternoon as the three-time defending Cesafi champions take on the struggling Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U) Wildcats in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, so far, have been juggernauts in this preseason tournament, winning all nine of their games to get a bead on the top seed heading to the semifinal round.

Only the top four teams will advance to the Final Four with the top two finishers gaining a twice-to-beat advantage.

UV’s last win, though, came by the skin of its teeth, as it had to come all the way back from a 17-point second half deficit before pulling off an 89-87 victory over the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last weekend.

The Wildcats are at the opposite end of the standings, with a 1-7 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, in the second match on Thursday, the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras will be gunning for their third win in a row when they battle USC.

The Cobras have been on a roll, winning their first two games in the second round to tighten their grip of second place in the standings at 6-2.

USC is looking to bolster its bid for the Final Four. At the moment, the Warriors are clinging to the fourth spot with their 4-5 card. /bmjo