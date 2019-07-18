Man gunned down in Barrio Luz

Cebu City, Philippines—A man was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman past 12 midnight on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Sitio Sto. Niño II, Barangay Barrio Luz here.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Den from the Mabolo Police Station identified the victim as 33-year-old Angel Daño Agustine from Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

Operatives from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered one packet of suspected shabu and one cellular phone from the victim’s body.

Mabolo Police are still investigating the motive of the shooting at press time. /bmjo