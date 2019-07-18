‘Ang Probinsyano’ fan killed outside billiard hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man did not live to see the next episode of the popular teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” this evening of July 18.

Jason Alonzo of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City died in the hospital after two men on a motorcycle shot him at past 7 p.m. outside a billiard hall along Katipunan Street in Barangay Labangon, said Captain Jonathan Dela Cerna, Labangon Police Precinct deputy precinct commander, in an interview with CDN Digital.

Dela Cerna said that Alonzo was waiting outside the “billiard hall” for his favorite teleserye, “Ang Probinsyano” to be shown on TV when two men on a motorcycle, who were wearing ball caps, arrive.

He said the backrider pulled out a gun and shot Alonzo in the chest, who still managed to run away from his assailants.

Alonzo, however, fell to the ground after he reached a motorcycle parts store nearby.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died hours later.

Police were still investigating the killing of Alonzo./dbs