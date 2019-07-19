Make the most of the Big SM City Cebu Sale

All roads lead to SM City Cebu on July 19, 20, and 21, 2019 for the Big SM City Cebu Sale.

Great deals come to life as shoppers can get up to 70 percent discount on great finds during the sale period.

Enjoy huge discounts on a wide selection from any of the SM affiliates—Ace Hardware, Adidas, Baby Company, Crocs, Forever21, Miniso, Sports Central, The Body Shop, The SM Store, Toy Kingdom, Uniqlo, SM Appliance, Surplus Shop, and from the hundreds of mall tenants.

Before checking it out, take note of these insider tips that can help you enjoy the upcoming sale to the fullest.

Come early for some special perks and freebies.

The early hours of a big sale are a goldmine. The best marked-down items are yet to be snagged, and if you’re lucky, they still have them at your size. And you can breeze through the cashier station in no time. Plus, early birds get free items and more discounts.

Eat up before the shopping flurry.

Make sure you have enough energy to sustain you from rack to rack and from shop to shop. Have a feast with your family among dining deals available during the sale.

Bring your SM Advantage or Prestige Card.

Get an additional 10 percent off on top of the existing discount when you shop with your Advantage Card, especially during the first three hours of the sale.

On Friday, July 19, avail 10-percent off for the entire day when you shop using your SM Prestige Card. SM Advantage cardholders can avail of 10 percent off on July 20 from 9AM-12 noon, while another 10 percent off can be availed on July 21 from 5PM-7PM.

Stock-up on fashion basics and upgrade your wardrobe with key pieces for the rainy season.

Time to do a closet overhaul. From casual staples such as tees and jeans to dresses, coveralls, jackets, and shoes for the office. You are sure to find among marked down items up to 70 percent off from The SM Store or any SM affiliates

Shop and win for some exciting surprises.

With great shopping comes exciting prizes to be won during the Big SM City Cebu Sale.

Among the prizes is a brand new Suzuki Swift GL CVT! So shop at the Big SM City Cebu sale. Who knows? You might be the lucky one to win brand new wheels.

Visit the Big SM City Cebu sale on July 19, 20, and 21 and share your best shopping finds online and tag @SMCITYCEBU(OFFICIAL) on Facebook.