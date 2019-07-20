Son of slain Bohol village chief shot dead in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It was one of those ordinary Friday nights for Ninolito Abaño when two men wearing helmets stormed inside his auto repair shop in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas and shot him dead.

At around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police, said that two men with their faces covered were seen by Abaño’s neighbors.

The men stopped near Abaño’s shop and then, without any word, entered the property and shot him several times.

Abaño died on the spot.

Police are still investigating the case to determine the motive of the killing.

During initial investigation, Abaño was found to be the son of Alejandro Abaño, former captain of Barangay Jagoliao in Getafe town , Bohol.

READ: Ex-village chair, kin slain inside home

The older Abaño was killed inside his house past 4 a.m. on June 28 while he was sleeping. / celr