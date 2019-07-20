PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs CIT-U (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio | July 20,2019 - 07:57 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers survived a tough battle with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in a CESAFI Partner’s Cup game at the Cebu City Coliseum last Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Here are images from that game: