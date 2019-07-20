PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs CIT-U (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 20,2019 - 07:57 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers survived a tough battle with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in a CESAFI Partner’s Cup game at the Cebu City Coliseum last Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Read more: Cloud 9: UV survives CIT-U rally for ninth straight win

Here are images from that game:

Michael Maestre powers a shot over the Wildcat defense | Jonas Panerio

Froiland Maglasang throws a layup | Jonas Panerio

UV’s Las Coulibally powers through the CIT – U defense | Jonas Panerio

Mark Kong shoots a three pointer against the Green Lancers | Jonas Panerio

John Jabonete scores a basket over the Green Lancers defense | Jonas Panerio

JC Escalona shoots a difficult jumper over the Green Lancers | Jonas Panerio

 

