CCLEC announces closure of CSCR’s inner lanes for 19 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The inner lanes of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting today, July 20, and until August 8 to facilitate the construction of a zipper lane in the area.

“We need to build a zipper lane along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct for concrete pouring, especially during bad weather,” said an advisory posted on the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) Facebook page.

“(But) there will be no construction work during daytime,” it added.

The advisory says that they coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for the assignment of flagmen in the area “to make sure that the temporary traffic scheme will be carried out smoothly.”

The CCLEX toll bridge project undertaken by project developer Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) will link mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island.