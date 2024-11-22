USJ-R Lady Jaguars off to a winning start in Rebisco Nat’l Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars launched their 2024 Rebisco 18-Under League National Finals campaign on a high note, securing a decisive win over Sto. Niño National High School on Friday, November 22, at Gameville Mandaluyong, Metro Manila.

The Lady Jaguars, reigning champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school girls’ volleyball division, defeated their Southern Mindanao counterparts in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-23.

This victory places USJ-R at the top of the standings in Pool B, competing against four other regional champions for the coveted national title.

Head coach Roldan Potot’s squad dominated the first set, establishing control early with a 7-1 lead, thanks to the formidable defensive presence of Angel Mae Almonia. They extended their advantage to 11 points, leading 22-11, and comfortably closed out the set at 25-16.

The second set, however, presented more challenges. Sto. Niño National High School, representing Talaingod, Davao del Norte, mounted a spirited comeback, keeping the game closely contested and tying the score multiple times.

Despite the pressure, USJ-R maintained their composure. At a crucial 16-all juncture, the Lady Jaguars surged ahead, capitalizing on offensive strikes and their opponent’s unforced errors to secure a 19-16 lead.

The set remained tightly contested, with USJ-R narrowly leading 24-23 at match point while Sto. Niño National High School held serve.

The Lady Jaguars sealed the victory with a decisive counterattack from their standout hitter, Rachel Ann Tecson.

USJ-R will face their next challenge on Saturday, November 23, when they take on Linao National High School, representing Ormoc City and Eastern Visayas.

