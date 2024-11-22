Cesafi basketball: 4 exciting matches set ahead of All-Star Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before the highly anticipated All-Star festivities on Sunday, four pivotal basketball matchups will highlight the ongoing elimination round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 on Saturday, November 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles aim to close their elimination campaign on a winning note as they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers (4-6) at 12:30 PM.

Having already secured the second seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, the Magis Eagles look to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

However, they are gunning for a more impressive finale of their elimination round campaign. This as if they win over the Baby Panthers, the Magis Eagles will finish with a 10-game winning streak.

Their archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, last season’s runners-up, will take on the struggling Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs at 2:00 PM.

The Baby Lancers, currently holding an 8-2 record, have locked in the third seed for the Final Four, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming match between the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on November 26.

Both CEC and UC share identical 7-3 records, making their clash crucial for securing the final Final Four berth.

In the collegiate division, two matches will follow in the afternoon. The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats (2-5), already out of playoff contention, will face the formidable Benedicto College Cheetahs (5-1) at 3:30 PM.

The day concludes with a non-bearing game between CRMC (2-5) and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (1-6) at 5:00 PM, as both teams have been eliminated from Final Four contention.

