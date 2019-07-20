ARQ Builders bag Jump10 crown

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders finished the job off and hoisted the title in the Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament after they outlasted the Bad Boys Wings, 55-49, in the finals on Saturday, July 20, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

With a roster filled with both current and former pros, ARQ of head coach Marvin Caro was touted to be the odds-on favorite for the crown.

They sure did not disappoint as they rode the tournament-long brilliance of Ferdinand Lusdoc, who tallied a game-high 21 points to help push the Builders to the title.

Former pro Jojo Tangkay added 11 as the Builders came away with the whopping cash prize of P100, 000. More importantly, they will be representing the country in the Jump10 Hoops Challenge in China later this year.

Bataan Risers forwards Enrico Llanto and Bernie Bregondo led Bad Boys Wings with 14 and 10 points, respectively. /bmjo