Talisay police seize P20,000 worth of firecrackers

CEBU CITY, Philippines- More than ₱20,000 worth of firecrackers were confiscated in Talisay City before and during the Christmas celebration.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that over 600 pieces of firecrackers were seized in various barangays of the city during their series of inspections.

He clarified that since the city did not designate a fireworks display zone where vendors could legally sell firecrackers, selling firecrackers in the city is illegal.

Among the confiscated firecrackers were kwitis, baby kwitis, sparklers, pop-pop, piccolo, fountains, Judas belts, shotguns, Roman candles, and others.

Paguyod noted, however, that the number of individuals using firecrackers on Christmas Eve has declined.

They are, nonetheless, expecting more people to use firecrackers during New Year’s Eve.

Paguyod also described the Christmas celebration in the city as generally peaceful.

In Lapu-Lapu City, a stall selling firecrackers caught fire last December 18, 2024.

The Regional Civil Security Unit 7 has reminded the general public to refrain from purchasing any of the banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in order to avoid untoward incidents that would spoil their yuletide celebration.

Authorities emphasized that these products have been deemed not suitable for public use and must be avoided in order to ensure everyone’s safety amid the festivities.

The government has also begun preparations for the New Year celebration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) saying it has intensified its monitoring of fireworks being offered for sale to the public.

