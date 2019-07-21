Rainy Season Woes: Dr. Villa warns Cebuanos vs possible rise of water-borne diseases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are advised to always stay indoors when it starts to rain to avoid water-borne diseases.

Doctor Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department, said that when there is floodwater, people tend to become vulnerable to leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by exposure of an open wound to the urine of rat carriers. This can cause yellowing of the skin or jaundice, diarrhea, rashes, and vomitting.

Villa said that they also expect a rise in diarrhea, cough and colds and even dengue cases during the rainy season.

She is asking the public to always clean their surroundings to avoid mosquitoes from breeding in their respective communities and to wear rain gears and boots when there is a need for them to leave the comfort of their homes when it starts to rain and flood.

“If ma-avoid nato ang mogawas ig baha, let’s just stay indoors nalang,” she said.

(Let us refrain from going out when there is still flooding, and instead stay indoors.)

Villa said that it was also best to refrain from eating food that are sold on the streets and drinking contaminated water to avoid diarrhea. Water taken from an unsecured source should be boiled before drinking.

She also advised the Cebuanos to take vitamins and other supplements to boost their immune system against the changing weather.

Cebu and the rest of the province experienced rains and flooding last week as a result of the Habagat. The frequency of rains is expected to increase during the ber months and with at least 15 more typhoons expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility before the year ends./dcb