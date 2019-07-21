Cebu City roads ‘near empty’ during Pacquiao-Thurman fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) noticed light to very light traffic on city roads on Sunday morning while most of the Cebuanos were glued on their televisions to watch the Pacquiao-Thurman fight.

Near empty city roads lasted for around 7 hours from 5 a.m. to 12 noon today, July 21, says Joannie Sarona, CCTO desk control operation.

There were also no traffic accidents reported during the period, she added.

“Arang-arang gyod ron kay kahibaw man ta nga manan-aw gyod kasagarang katawhan sa away ni Pacquiao,” Sarona told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(Traffic in the city was lighter than usual because we all know that people were watching the Pacquiao fight),” said Sarona.

Meanwhile, Sarona is asking the Cebuanos to always observe traffic regulations especially the 40 kilometer speed limit for vehicle even when there is light to very light traffic on city streets to avoid vehicular accidents. /dcb