Photo gallery: Cebu City situation during Pacquiao-Thurman fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos like most Filipinos are rabid fans of Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao that during his boxing matches expect traffic in the city to be light with most people staying in places where the fight is streamed or is shown.

On Sunday, July 21, this was what happened. Police reported no phone calls reporting a crime in the duration of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight in Las Vegas, Nevada and lesser traffic was experienced on the road.

Here is the situation in Cebu City during the Pacquiao vs. Thurman boxing fight.

/dbs