Photo gallery: Cebu City situation during Pacquiao-Thurman fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos like most Filipinos are rabid fans of Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao that during his boxing matches expect traffic in the city to be light with most people staying in places where the fight is streamed or is shown.
On Sunday, July 21, this was what happened. Police reported no phone calls reporting a crime in the duration of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight in Las Vegas, Nevada and lesser traffic was experienced on the road.
Here is the situation in Cebu City during the Pacquiao vs. Thurman boxing fight.
Residents of Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City arrive at past 8 a.m. at the barangay gym for the free viewing of the Pacquiao-Thurman. | Benjie Talisic
Off duty police officers and their families enjoy the Pacquiao fight at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmena Sr. in Cebu City. | Alven Marie Timtim
A widescreen television is set up at the Barangay Sawang Calero gym to show the Pacquiao fight. | Benjie Talisic
The crowd in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, gymnasium enjoy Pacquiao-Thurman boxing match. | Benjie Talisic
Cebu City’s streets such as this stretch of Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City has lesser traffic with only a handful of vehicles seen on the road as most people are in their homes in areas where the Pacquiao fight is shown. | Alven Marie Timtim
Mall goers in SM Cebu also got to see the boxing match of Pacquiao inside the mall. | Gerard Francisco
A trisikad driver is rushed to a vehicle to be brought to the hospital after he suffered difficulty in breathing after Pacquiao was announced the winner of the bout. The trisikad driver was watching the fight at the Sawang Calero gym. | Benjie Talisic
The crowd at the Sawang Calero gym cheer as Manny Pacquiao is declared the winner of the boxing bout with Thurman. | Benjie Talisic
