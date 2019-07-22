Tricycle driver shot dead in Cordova, Cebu 

Cebu City, Philippines—A tricycle driver was shot dead in Sition Kasadya, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town in Cebu on Monday morning, July 22, 2019.

The victim was identified by the police as 39-year-old Rico Amodia.

Based on initial investigation, police said Amodia was standing at the side of the road, waiting for some passengers, when a man approached him from his back and shot him in the nape. He died on the spot.

Witnesses in the area said the gunman arrived with a companion on board a Honda XRM motorcycle. They parked a few meters from where the victim was standing. It was the passenger who walked towards the back of the victim and shot him close range before hurrying back to the motorcycle. The two reportedly sped off heading north.

Both of the suspects were wearing full face helmets and black jackets.

The Cordova police are still currently investigating the incident as they try to identify the suspects and find out the motive of the crime. /bmjo