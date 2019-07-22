Cebu Sharks get crushed by Mindoro Tamaraws

Patrick Cabahug of Cebu shoots over a Mindoro defender in a MPBL game. | photo from Cebu Sharks FB

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol stumbled once again as they got blown out by the Mindoro Tamaraws, 94-73, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Pasig Sports Complex.

Cebu could not sustain its terrific start to the game and fell prey to a hail of three-pointers from Rodel Vaygan, who canned six from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 30 points.

Vaygan filled out his incredible performance on Monday night by adding six rebounds, four assists and an impressive four blocks.

In contrast, the Sharks’ marksmen could not get anything going from rainbow country, finishing an abysmal 3-of-24 from three-point area.

The loss dropped the Sharks to 3-4 (win-loss) for the season.

Cebu was within striking distance, down by just seven, 40-47, at halftime. However, the wheels fell off the wagon for the Sharks in the third as after they pulled to within three, 44-47, the Tamaraws uncorked a 22-3 run that gave them a 69-47 lead.

The Sharks were not able to come any closer than 14 in the final period.

Aside from Vaygan, former pro Mac Baracael also tallied 14 points and six rebounds for Mindoro.

Cebu was led by the 18 points and six rebounds of Rhaffy Octobre while William McAloney tallied yet another double-double, with 14 points and 14 boards. Vaunted perimeter threat, Patrick Jan Cabahug, struggled to find the mark and finished with just six points. /bmjo