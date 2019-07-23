Cebuano actor Kenneth Earl Medrano joins new RitKen series 

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano actor Kenneth Earl Medrano is on a roll.

Less than a week after announcing his latest film project, Medrano received more good news as he joins a primetime series at the Kapuso Network for the first time.

Medrano confirmed to CDN Digital that he is part of “One of The Baes” show, a romantic comedy series topbilled by Rita Daniela and Ken Chan, or dubbed as RitKen by fans.

“Excited kaayo ko ug akong pamilya sa Cebu pagkahibalo ani,” the Cebu City native said.

(Me and my family in Cebu are so excitedwhen we knew about it.)

In the series, Medrano will be Daniela’s best friend who is forced to become a marine engineer.

“Pero gusto gyud ko mag artista, singer, ug dancer. Mas gusto ko mag entertain og tawo kaysa sa pagka marino. Sa academics nako, grabe nako ka slow,” he shared some details of his new character.

(But I want to become an actor, singer, and dancer. I want to entertain people more than becoming a marine engineer. In academics, I am very slow.)

This is the first time that Medrano will be working with RitKen in a series but there is no pressure on his part because he said they are his good friends in real life.

But what he looks forward to in this project is working with veteran actors like Roderick Paulate, Amy Austria, and Tonton Gutierrez.

Medrano rose to fame after winning in the “That’s my Bae: Twerk It” dance contest in 2015 in “Eat Bulaga!”

He then starred in the noontime series titled, “Trops” in 2016 together with Taki Saito, Miggy Tolentino, Joel Palencia Tommy Peñaflor, and Jon Timmons.

At present, Medrano is also working on his second film with Ruru Madrid and award-winning actress Jasmine Curtis. /bmjo