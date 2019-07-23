Girl jumps off Marcelo Fernan Bridge

By Doris C. Bongcac and Paul Lauro

By Doris C. Bongcac and Paul Lauro | July 23,2019 - 02:45 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A still unidentified girl jumped off the Mandaue City side of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at around 1:25 p.m. today, July 23.

A report posted on the Bantay Mandate – Team Facebook page says that the girl, who is about 16 to 17-years-old, was rescued by fishermen in the area.

Personnel from Mandaue City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDDRMO) and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) have already responded to the area, it added.

The incident temporarily stalled traffic on the second bridge.