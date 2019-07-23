Anti-Illegal Parking Campaign: CT-TODA to implement city-wide clamping operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the successful implementation of their “no helmet, no driving” and “left lane must turn left” policies, the Talisay City government is now planning to impose a city-wide campaign against illegal parked vehicles.

Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay – Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA), said the implementation of the city’s illegal parking ordinance passed in 2012 is expected clear city roads of all kinds of obstructions.

“Duna nay instruction ang atong mayor nga i-clear ang national highway including kaning sa Cebu South Coastal Road nga molapos ngadto sa SRP. Sugod niadtong Lunes, amo nang gihingusgan ang atong kampanya against illlegal parking,” Tumulak said.

(The mayor (Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr.) has already given instructions for us to clear especially the national highway including the Cebu South Coastal Road that connects to the SRP. Since Monday, we already launched our campaign against illegal parking.)

Talisay City’s anti-illegal parking ordinance authorizes the clamping of illegal parked vehicles, whose owners will be asked to pay a fine of P500.

CT-TODA, Tumulak will also review the clamped vehicle’s previous records to check earlier offenses and fines that have not been paid by its owner.

But Tumulak said that they are yet to decide on the final schedule for the ordinance’s full implementation because they wanted to allocate enough time for information dissemination to also update city residents of the measure.

On Tuesday morning, Tumulak led CT-TODA enforcers in clearing and conducting an information drive in a portion of the Cebu South Road at the vicinity of Barangay Lawaan II.

“Naghuwat na lang mi og saktong panahon kung kanus-a ni namo hingpit nga ipatuman. Ang amo kay masugdan namo pagpahibaw ang publiko nga di kumpyanasahan ang illegal nga pagparking diri sa kadalanan sa dakbayan sa Talisay,” said Tumulak.

(We are just waiting for the right time to start the full implementation of the ordinance. We wanted to start with the conduct of an information drive to make the public aware that illegal parking will not be tolerated on Talisay City roads.) /dcb