Are spoilers about Lion King really spoilers? A netizen shares his thoughts

Cebu City, Philippines— Spoilers are a big no-no to movie fans.

But what if a spoiler is actually not supposed to be a spoiler anymore?

This is what one netizen thinks about those asking not to share spoilers on the remake of Walt Disney’s The Lion King.

DeeDee Villegas, 27, a freelance artist, shared a funny thought online about what he and his friend, Francis Jaranilla, think about asking netizens not to post spoilers about the photorealistic computer-animated musical film.

“Wait. Naa juy gapost nga “DI DAW MAGPOST SPOILERS SA LION KING!! Dong! Namatay na man nas Mufasa 1994 pa oi! Ahahahah,” his post read.

(Wait. I saw some posts asking other people not to post spoilers about the movie Lion King. Mister! Mufasa already died in 1994!)

The Lion King was released last July 17, 2019, 25 years after the original movie was shown in 1994. The storyline remains the same with the original release.

Villegas explained his post, which he said is meant to make people laugh.

“Mainly, the reason why I chose to write about that is to go back to the main thought that LION KING is considered a CLASSIC because it was part of our childhood. The 90s is the golden age of memories. So maybe I was kinda sad that the younger generation didn’t have the same memories as ours. I posted the joke or the post just to put a comic relief on how people missed a thing as big as Mufasa’s death” said Villegas.

His post received a lot of comments from other netizens.

One Noj Noj said, “Hahahaha basin d i nausab ang kwento” (Maybe the story is now different) and Farrah Starr said, “Basin diay ug nasaniban ni KD, Kardo Dalisay probinsyano feels baah”(Maybe he was possessed by KD, Kardo Dalisay ‘Probinsyano’ feels)

Because of its humor, the post of Villegas already has 523 comments, 3,500 reactions, and was shared a whopping 6,800 times as of July 24 at 9:45 a.m. /bmjo