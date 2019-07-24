Two men found dead with gunshot wounds at SRP

Cebu City, Philippines—Two persons were found dead at the South Road Properties (SRP) past midnight on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Police Captain Francis Renz Talosig, chief of the Mamaling Police, said they still haven’t identified the victims, who were found sprawled on the southbound lane of the U-turn slot below the SRP viaduct at around 1 a.m.

Watch the live video here:

LIVE: Situation in Barangay Mambaling where two persons were shot by an unidentified person a few minutes past midnight on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. | Benjie Talisic 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月23日周二

Police didn’t find any identification card on the victims as only cash was recovered from the two.

Both had gunshot wounds in the head and in other parts of the body.

Personnel from the Scene of Crime Operatives recovered 15 empty shells and two slugs from a 9mm pistol.

Ernesto Repaso, a barangay tanod of Barangay Mambaling, told CDN Digital that they received the alarm from two men on a motorcycle who passed the area where the bodies were found. They then reported the incident to the police.

Talosig said no witnesses have come out as of press time and added that it would be difficult to find witnesses since there are no establishments around the area and only a few vehicles pass there during that time of the day.

Police said they will investigate further the incident to find out who was responsible for the killing. /bmjo