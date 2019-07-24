CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UC versus SWU-Phinma (college)

By Gerard Vincent Francisco |July 24,2019 - 12:58 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras are now tied at second place in the team standings following a UC win in a Cesafi Partner’s Cup game at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday night, July 23, 2019.

Read more: UC ties SWU-PHINMA in second place

Check out some photos from that game here:

Darrell Shane Menina of the Webmasters hit several clutch free throws to lift up UC over SWU. Here he is shooting a jumper over William Polican. | Gerard Francisco

SWU’s Dyll Roncal goes up for a layup against the tough defense of UC’s Tosh Sesay. | Gerard Francisco

John Jabello soars for a layup against the Cobras. | Gerard Francisco

Lamine Thiam gave SWU some momentum with several blocks against the Webmasters. Here is one against Tosh Sesay. | Gerard Francisco

UC’s Luigi Gabisan drives to the basket against SWU’s Lamine Thiam. | Gerard Francisco

