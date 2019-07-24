Australian shipbuilder opens $20 million expansion project in Balamban

BALAMBAN, Cebu―A shipbuilding company has expanded its reach here with the formal unveiling of its $20 million facility that signals the prospect of a closer working relationship with the Philippine government.

Austal Philippines opened its expansion project on Wednesday, July 24, at the West Cebu Industrial Park in Balamban town.

Austal Philippines is the regional hub of Austal Limited, an Australian shipbuilding firm and defense contractor.

Called the John Rothwell (JR) Assembly Bay, the $20 million ―or P1.022 billion at an exchange rate of P51.1283 for $1― facility sits on a 20,000 square meter reclaimed land.

It was named after the Austal founder, John Rothwell.

The JR Assembly Bay was designed to accommodate large vessels for hull assembly, final outfitting, and painting capacity.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who attended the facility’s formal opening, said the launching of the shipyard opens the prospect of sourcing the country’s defense sea assets from the locally-manufactured products of Austal.

“Our Balamban shipyard is a showpiece. Here we bring together Austal’s most advance technologies and the outstanding capabilities of our Filipino colleagues,” said Austal Philippines President Wayne Murray in a speech during the event attended by government officials, company representatives, company employees and the media.

Murray added that the opening of the JR Assembly Bay “further strengthens the order book of the Austal Philippines Shipyard.”

This, he said, would usher in more projects and employment of the local workforce.

Austal Philippines has nearly 1,000 employees at present. Of this number, 90% come from Balamban and neighboring towns and cities in Cebu province.

The event was also attended by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Balamban Mayor Alex Binghay. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. / celr