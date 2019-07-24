Naga road mishap kills man on motorcycle

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man on board a motorcycle died after his vehicle collided with a delivery truck in Barangay Lutac, Naga City around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2019.

Ragebell Pingkian, 21 and the driver of the Isuzu Forward delivery truck, was on his way to Toledo City when he figured in a head-on collission with the motorcycle running from the opposite lane.

The motorcycle driver was identified as Ruel Tabali, 52.

Police Staff Sergeant Nikki Carlo Plarisan told CDN Digital that Tabali was immediately brought to South General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.

Upon initial investigation, Naga City Police said witnesses in the area saw Tabali accelerating his speed as he was about to overtake the dump truck in front.

Tabali did not notice the delivery truck running on the opposite direction.

The motorcycle and the delivery truck collided and Tabali was thrown off his vehicle.

Tabali’s motorcycle landed at the left front wheel of the delivery truck.

Pingkian, the delivery truck driver, is temporarily detained at the Naga City Police Station as further investigation is being conducted. / celr