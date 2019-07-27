Max4-Birada Cebu defeats Thunder Pateros Hunters in Saturday’s knockout game

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Max4-Birada Cebu made their way to the quarterfinals of the Grand Finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup after they defeated the Thunder Pateros Hunters, 20-17, in the knockout stage on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the SM Megamall Events Center.

Playing with just three players on their roster in this penultimate finale of the country’s pre-eminent 3×3 circuit, Alfred Codilla stepped up big time as he scored the go-ahead basket to help Cebu pull ahead, 18-17, before sinking a two-pointer to secure the victory.

Codilla was joined on this leg of the game by Elmer Echavez and Nigerian Rich Managor.

However, Cebu’s quarterfinal opponent is a tough one as they take on Gold’s Gym Pasig. The team is composed of Joshua Munzon, Taylor Statham, Dylan Ababou, and Nikola Pavlovic who are to reiterate its standing as the best 3×3 crew in the country despite being the three-seed.

The game is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. today. /dcb