Baby Cobras win 2nd Under-18 championship crown in CYBL Summer League

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras made short work of the Batang Mandaragat, 85-49, to capture the Under-18 championship in the Cebu Youth Basketball League Summer League on Friday night, July 26, 2019, at the Aznar Coliseum.

The Baby Cobars held the lead from the very start but imposed their will in the third, where they went up by 20, 57-37, and eventually outscored their opponents, 27-10, to end the third with a 70-43 lead.

The title was the second CYBL Summer League crown in a row for head coach Jerry Abuyabor and the rest of the Baby Cobras.

Sweet-shooting guard Dezeo Villanueva led SWU-Phinma’s balanced attack with 16 points while Aljames Calizer added 14. Kendall Limana chipped in 12 even as big Charles Libatog and John Craus had 10 points each.

James Llenes scored 20 points to lead Batang Mandaragat, which is a team composed of the sons of seafarers. /dcb