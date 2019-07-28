IN PHOTOS: Winners of Visayan Music Awards 2019

By Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo |July 28,2019 - 06:54 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—For his song “Matag Piraso,” Ferdinand Aragon, a freelance graphic and visual artist, bagged the top plum in the first Visayan Music Awards 2019 on Saturday night, July 27, at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.

Aragon, 24 and alumnus of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) is the composer and lyricist of the song.

He also sang the song on finals nights and gained the roaring support of the crowd.

According to Aragon’s profile posted on the Visayan Music Awards 2019 Facebook page, Matag Piraso is a song for the brokenhearted wanting to pick up the pieces after the pain in order to love again.

Yana Durado and Adonis Durado’s Balitaw won second place, while Melay Libres’ Lingi-a finished at third place.

The song “Hit and Run” went home with the Texters’ Choice Award. It was composed by Neil Salarda and lyrics by John Petersen Villarin.

Gail Blanco, who sang Fr. Raymond Quito’s Sama Lang Kanimo was awarded Best Interpreter.

