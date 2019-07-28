Cebu Leylam Niños 7s start strong with 2 wins in Kampeon Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Leylam Niños 7s opened their campaign in the Philam Vitality Kampeon Cup by winning their first two games at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig, Metro Manila, Saturday night, July 27, 2019.

The Kampeon Cup kicks off the 4th 7s Football League which was founded by former Philippine Azkals player Anton del Rosario.

The Kampeon Cup brings the best men’s players from Cebu, Bacolod, Davao and Manila to see who is the best 7s football team in the Philippines.

Cebu represented by the three-time men’s Aboitiz Football Cup champion, Leylam FC, started their bid with a 4-2 thrashing of Manila Maharlikas.

Kore Marius scored a hat-trick for Cebu while Michael Pacite’s goal sealed the win for the Leylams.

The Maharlikas had two former Azkals in their lineup—Del Rosario and Ali Borromeo. They also had celebrity players in Daniel Matsunaga and Nico Bolzico.

The Cebu Leylam Niños next conquered the Davao Pangulo Futbol Club, 6-2.

Leading the scorers was Ene Famous Azibataram with a brace. Marius added another one while the rest of the goals were contributed by Leo Maquiling, Pintho Kabulo and Dan Villarico.

Cebu Leylam Niños currently leads the standings with six points and a goal difference of six points, Bacolod in second with three points and a GD of three points, Manila in third with also three points but a GD of -1 and Davao with no points yet and a GD of -8.

Cebu and Bacolod will face each other Sunday, July 28, at the same venue. The top two teams will advance to the finals.

Head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina said that “it will be a challenge for us if the other teams have Azkals players, but we will try our best.”

Colina added that the team’s aim in the Kampeon is to “to play hard. Try to win some matches.”

Others who make up the team are team captain Ruffy Llorente, Rene Sanchez, Bennydick Saligan, Gamal Al-Mesbahi, Regie Brenn Cisneros, and Janry Acaso./dbs