The honest game of ultimate frisbee

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What is ultimate frisbee?

Let’s get to know more about this sport through one of the 12 Cebu teams of ultimate, Fasa Fuego.

During one of last week’s episode of CDNSportstalk, Fasa Fuego enlightened all the viewers as to what this sport is all about.

Ultimate is a non-contact sport and self-officiating sport, that requires the players to know the rules by heart.

Teams will have 7 players aside every game.

Apple Mae Taas, one of the members of Fasa Fuego told CDN Digital that ultimate is a combination of basketball, football, and chess.

“Basketball because you need to jump high, you need to be a soccer and football player because you need to run, and a chess player because you have to think,” said Taas.

But aside from learning the technicalities of the sport, Fasa Fuego said that it is beyond just catching and throwing the disc but rather it is an avenue for you to belong to a new family and meet new people.

Fasa Fuego, who ranked third as one of the best teams for ultimate in the Philippines, said that although the sport were becoming known to most people, they were still facing a lot of challenges.

“We always play on Sundays and like our event Cebu Ultimate Club Championships 2019, we had to play in separate fields, one in Bulacao and one in Naga because those are the fields that can only accommodate us, and we play on Sundays because it is also the only time that most fields are free, because there are no classes” Taas said.

Although they are still struggling to make their sport to be known here and Cebu and to get the support that they have always wanted, the ultimate players in Cebu are not slowing down and are eager to show the people that ultimate is here./dbs