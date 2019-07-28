Cebu Leylam Niños 7s bag Philam Vitality Kampeon Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Now, it can be said that Cebu has the best 7s football team in the Philippines.

This after the Cebu Leylam Niños 7s clinched the Men’s title of the Philam Vitality Kampeon Cup on Sunday night, July 28, 2019 with a 5-3 outsmarting of the Maharlika FC of Manila at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig, Metro Manila.

“Super happy. It’s a totally different tournament. Super happy that our players worked hard,” said Head Coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina, who added that they trained for this tournament for six weeks.

A hat trick from Kore Marius Kore and a brace from Leo Maquiling of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) sealed the title for the Cebu team.

Kore scored all his three goals in the first half to give the Cebu Leylam Niños a 3-0 advantage going into the second half.

The Maharlikas were not about to be outdone at their hometurf and started rallying with a goal early in the second half.

Maquiling then put Cebu further up at 4-1 but the Maharlikas managed to slice down the Niños lead to just one goal after they converted a penalty and came close at 4-3.

Maquiling once again proved that he is a player who can be counted upon to pull his team through as he scored his second goal and sealed the victory for Cebu Leylam Niños.

Kore was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) while Bennydick Saligan bagged the Best Goalkeeper award.

Colina said that they’re dedicating the win to their bosses Gem and Ugur Tasci and to all the Cebuano football community as well as to their respective families.

“We are always thankful to Señor Santo Niño, especially me because everytime I ask something from him, he always gives it to me. Eversince I started coaching. I always ask and he always blesses me with good decision making. Coaching is all about decisions,” said Colina.

It was the second time that Cebu and Manila met in the tournament. Manila was Cebu’s first assignment in the elimination and whom Cebu also beat 4-2 then.

The Manila team had former Philippine Azkals members Anton del Rosario and Ali Borromeo. It also had celebrity players in Daniel Matsunaga and Nico Bolzico.

The Cebu Leylam Niños dropped its last elimination match against Bacolod which had Philippine Azkals member Stephen Shrock scoring the winning goal against the Cebuanos.

The team though still finished at the top and advanced to the finals against the Maharlikas.

The Kampeon Cup kicked off the 4th 7s Football League which was founded by Del Rosario. It brought the best men’s players from Cebu, Bacolod, Davao and Manila to see who is the best 7s football team in the Philippines.

Aside from the trophy, Cebu Leylam Niños 7s also brought home the P25,000 cash prize.

Other members of the team are team captain Ruffy Llorente, team manager Rene Sanchez, Gamal Al-Mesbahi, Regie Brenn Cisneros, Janry Acaso, Michael Pacite, Ene Famous Azibataram, Pintho Kabulo and Dan Villarico./dbs