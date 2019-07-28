Hit-and-run driver in fatal Minglanilla accident arrested in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have arrested the hit-and-run driver involved in the fatal July 28 early morning road accident in Minglanilla town.

Adonis Belocura, 29, of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. or at least 12 hours after the accident at past 1 a.m. of July 28 that left two dead and one injured, said Police Staff Sergeant Bobby Escarlan of the Minglanilla Police Station.

Escarlan said that Belocura was the driver of the black car that sideswiped a motorcycle-for-hire with a driver and two passengers along Minglanilla highway at past 1 a.m.

He said that Belocura did not stop to help those people he sidewiped, but he sped away from the area.

Hit and run

He also did not surrender to the nearest police station, making the incident, a hit-and-run incident.

Escarlan said that after they announced that they would find the driver in the fatal hit-and-run incident in Minglanilla highway, they later received a call at past noon informing them of a black car, which had a damaged front part, parked at a roadside in Villa San Antonio, Tabada Street, in Barangay Mambaling.

He said that they went to the area and invited Belocura, the driver of the vehicle, to the police station.

Black car driver

Belocura later admitted that he was the driver of the black car that was involved in the accident.

He told police that he was scared when he sideswiped the motorcycle, and so he decided to flee from the area.

Belocura said that the vehicle was owned by his sister, and that he came from Dumanjug town in southern Cebu and was heading home when the accident happened.

“Ni ingun sya nga wala man gud kuno siya nakakita sa motor kay ngit-ngit man (He [Belocura] said he was not able to see the motorcycle ahead of him because it was dark),” said Escarlan.

Rufina Cuda, 83, and her granddaughter, Bea Lyka Cuda, 18, of Minglanilla town were riding the motorcycle-for-hire driven by Ronito Bacalso heading for Carbon Market in Barangay Ermita at past 1 a.m. of July 28 when they were hit from behind by a black car.

The impact threw Rufina, Bea Lyka and Bacalso from the motorcycle to the road.

Rufina was declared dead on arrival at the Minglanilla District Hospital while Bea Lyka was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, but she died at 6 a.m. because of her injuries.

Bacalso survived the road accident and remained admitted at a hospital.

Belocura was detained at the Minglanilla Police Station detention cell pending the filing of a case of reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide and serious physical injury./dbs