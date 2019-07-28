15 Cebuana moms are official candidates for Mrs. Cebu-Philippines 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Who says pageants are just for single women?

Fifteen Cebuana mothers were named as official candidates of Mrs. Cebu-Philippines 2019 during the press presentation and talents night held in a hotel in Cebu City on July 27, Saturday.

Mrs. International 2017 Jessica “Jee” Candelasa Erinal, Mrs. Cebu-Philippines president, told CDN Digital that there were 50 mothers, who screened to join the pageant.

“The official candidates were chosen based on our requirements like the height (5’4) and good communication skills,” Erinal said.

Making it to the official roster are Easter Lane Pescadera, Analie Molina, Melanie Trani, Maria Cecilia Lopez, Lubesly Tellidua, Yvonne Dale Fernan, Cherryl Pelayo Dacua, Septy Magaspi, Jucil Marie Juntilla, Joceth Japitan, Catherine Antecristo, Angel Cebuco, Ma. Theresa Jane Bentulan, Elizabeth Cacanog, and Analou Ramnarine.

Three crowns

There are three crowns up for grabs in the competition.

These are the Mrs. Cebu-Philippines 2019 which is intended for married women, MS. Cebu-Philippines 2019 for single and unmarried mothers, and Elite Cebu Philippines 2019 or candidates who are 40 to 45 years old.

Prizes are P30,000 (Mrs. Cebu-Philippines 2019), P20,000 (MS. Cebu – Philippines), and P10,000 (Elite Cebu Philippines 2019).

Though three crowns will be given away during the coronation night on September 1, Erinal said seven candidates would be chosen to represent Cebu in Manila.

“We want to give a chance to more women to share their advocacy. Primarily, the pageant’s cause is all about women empowerment,” she added.

This is the first time that Mrs. Cebu-Philippines holds its pageant for mothers in Cebu.

Screened well

Erinal said that she would want the Cebu bets for Mrs. Philippines International in Manila to be screened well since Cebu had been a powerhouse in the Philippine pageantry.

In the previous years, Cebu’s bets were only handpicked to join the national stage.

Just like Erinal, she represented Cebu in 2017 in the national competition and won Mrs. International 2017 in Singapore. /dbs