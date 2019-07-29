Inmate allegedly part of Steve Go’s group killed inside Mandaue City Jail

Mandaue City, Cebu—One inmate was allegedly killed by stabbing by a still unidentified fellow inmate on Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at the basketball court inside Mandaue City Jail Male Dormitory in barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

The victim was identified by the police as 33-year-old Romy Ramas, who is suspected to be a member of the group of alleged drug lord Steve Go.

Ramas was immediately brought to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

According to Senior Inspector Mark Toñacao, assistant warden of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Mandaue City, personnel inside the city jail responded to a commotion in the basketball court of the detention facility at 10:42 a.m. only to find Ramas almost lifeless, lying on the ground.

At press time, BJMP couldn’t still determine who killed Ramas.

Residents near the jail reported they heard gunshots before Ramas was brought to the hospital but Tañacao won’t confirm if there was a shooting incident in the jail.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, Mandaue City Police Office chief, said they will conduct a separate investigation of the case, especially since Ramas was suspected to be a member of Steve Go’s drug group.

Go, an alleged drug lord, was also shot dead inside the Mandaue City Jail at past 11 a.m. on June 19, 2018.

Ramas was arrested last May 2017 for possession and of illegal drugs. /bmjo