Woman allegedly connected to Steve Go arrested in Minglanilla

Cebu City, Philippines—A woman said to be connected to suspected drug lord Steve Go was arrested in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu Thursday morning, July 25, 2019.

Divine Grace Dandan, 21 years old, was arrested in a buy-bust operation by members of the Provincial Intelligence Branch and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag.

Police said Dandan was allegedly a drug lord lord known in the southern part of Cebu.

She is said to be continuing Go’s illegal drug trade together with other individuals.

Go was killed by a fellow inmate at the Mandaue City Jail in June 2018.

Also arrested in a separate operation on Thursday were Jiruel Bas and Reynaldo Binarao in Barangay Biasong, Talisay City. They are said to be among those connected with Dandan.

At least P190,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized from the two separate operations. /bmjo